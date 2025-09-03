Awkward! Drake & Bobbi Althoff Address Their Falling Out In Raw New Interview!

It’s the reunion we truly NEVER expected to see! After a bitter falling out amid some really insidious affair rumors, Bobbi Althoff and Drake are back together to explain it ALL!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the pair really hit it off in an episode of Bobbi’s former show, The Really Good Podcast, back in July 2023. Fans instantly suspected they had hooked up because of how flirty they were — rumors only made worse when Bobbi’s husband filed for divorce later that SAME month!

The podcast host vehemently denied the cheating allegations. However, the media personality and musician clearly had a dramatic falling out soon after. She posted a shady video of herself looking bored AF at Drake’s concert, he unfollowed her on social media, and then she deleted their podcast chat! Yiiikes, right!?

So… if they didn’t have an affair, what the f**k happened?? Well, now they’re breaking down exactly what went wrong!

Debuting her new podcast Not This Again with an episode titled “DRAKE: ‘I’m Sorry'” out on Tuesday, the duo admitted they got into a nasty “little argument” all those years ago! When asked to explain why he “hated” her, Drake pushed back:

“I never hated you. You came around at an interesting time in your life and I think that I took a lot of the weight and blame at that time when you needed to get a little active on somebody. I think I took some hits — verbally.”

Bobbi then admitted she was “mean” to him “one time.” This was at his August 13, 2023, concert in LA, which she ended up attending even though the vibes were off. They’d been bickering a bit via text, but he still wanted her at the show, she recalled:

“I think because of our communication before that and because we weren’t really on the best of terms when I went because we had that little back-and-forth, I felt that you were mad at me there.”

She sent an angry text to him during his performance!

“I sent you a nice little message when you were still onstage, and I was like, ‘F**k you,’ basically.”

Damn!

She assumed he’d see it after the concert. But during a break in the show, the God’s Plan vocalist did read it — and was pissed! He fired off a “long” response back and then erased Bobbi from his digital life! She recalled:

“Within 20 minutes, I’m blocked on text, Instagram, everywhere, and the interview has to be taken down. That was the end of our friendship.”

That was fast! The hitmaker explained his perspective on cutting her off:

“Well, it wasn’t very nice. You made me feel like our interview was the reason that your life was bad, and I said, ‘Well, I’m gonna get rid of the interview then, and you don’t ever have to see it ever again a day in your life.’”

Ouch. Kinda sounds like maybe Drake was part of the problem? Or at least exacerbated things? Hmm.

That said, the influencer insisted that’s not what she meant at the time, but she also could see why the Canadian interpreted it that way. Addressing how close they had become (even if it wasn’t romantic), she expressed:

“That’s not how I meant it, I was just mad at you cause I was going through stuff and I felt like the one day we got to know each other, I was like, ‘I could see myself being friends with this person,’ and then I didn’t feel like you were being a very good friend with what was happening in my life at the moment.”

Drake ultimately understood, admitting the whole thing triggered him:

“It’s the same way even in music, people will be like, ‘Oh, you’re a culture vulture,’ or people will describe the collaborative efforts that I’ve put forth and the artists that I’ve picked up and lifted up or shined a light on as me taking, you know, they’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me that it’s a self-serving thing. I get really sensitive about that.”

Sounds like it was a complicated situation at a complicated time in her life! But at least they’ve been able to make up! They’ve clearly still got insane chemistry even after the whole mess…

Hear their full wide-ranging convo (below):

Reactions?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Bobbi Althoff/YouTube]