Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Addresses Husband's Divorce Filing After Rumors Of Drake Affair Drama!

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff is speaking out after news of her divorce surfaced online.

As you’ll recall, on Wednesday afternoon, we reported that the popular podcast host’s husband Cory Althoff had shockingly filed for divorce. And now, Bobbi has released a statement about the situation.

On Wednesday evening, hours after the divorce filing news first broke, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to address the situation. Along with a picture she posted of her and Cory posing during happier days in El Lay’s Venice Canals, the audio entertainment guru wrote:

“As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce. As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person.”

The estranged couple has two daughters — Luca, 3, and Isla, 1. To sum things up, Bobbi added:

“While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him.”

You can see the full post for yourself (below):

Sad.

Like we mentioned in our earlier reporting on this news, rumors have been flying about Bobbi and Drake possibly being entangled after an eyebrow-raising podcast the two did together last July. The date on the divorce docs was also July, so you’d see why fans made that connection. Obviously (and expectedly), the mom of two did not address that in her statement here. Still, it’s definitely a shocker to see this relationship end so abruptly. Here’s hoping everything works out well in the co-parenting realm!

