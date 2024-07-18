Bobbi Althoff Finally Responds To Drake Hookup Rumors -- With FIRE AND BLOOD!!!

DID Bobbi Althoff sleep with Drake?? She’s finally opening up about the widespread rumor — or should we say opening fire?

Ever since the internet personality shot that infamous podcast with the Passionfruit rapper, fans have been trying to determine whether or not they slept together. Not only were they pretty flirtatious, Bobbi’s ex-husband filed for divorce in July 2023 — the SAME month the eyebrow-raising podcast dropped!

The podcaster and the rapper went on to reportedly have a falling out, only reinforcing speculation something scandalous went down between the pair.

Just this week, she dropped a new video with rapper NLE Choppa, which made fans wonder if THEY had anything romantic going on. Well, that was the last straw. Bobbi is over the speculation!!!

Related: Drake Shares Video Of Home Submerged In Water Amid Toronto Flood!

On Tuesday, she shared a screenshot of a fan responding to a post on her Instagram Story differentiating things that are within and out of her control. The shady fan wrote:

“Damn get divorced choosing fame over your now ex husband just to get passed around by different guys weekly.”

First off, that’s a DISGUSTING comment. “Passed around”?? WTF! Is this a kid in middle school or something? Gross.

And it clearly rubbed the 26-year-old the wrong way, too! She fired back:

“I never respond to this comment that I’ve been getting a million times a day for the last year, but I am really sick of seeing it. Anyone who says stuff like this is so f**king ignorant.”

Regarding her divorce, she preached:

“You don’t know why my marriage ended, that we are both so much happier apart than we ever were together. That now our kids get to see two happy parents instead of zero.”

Damn! Then she went on to put the hookup rumor to rest once and for all:

“I have never slept with someone I interviewed. I don’t sleep around and I rarely ever go out. But you guys can’t f**king believe that a woman can be around men without sleeping with them. It’s so frustrating that I can’t post a single thing without comments about how I’m being passed around. Go live the lives you deserve and shut the f**k up. And just because you don’t see my kids doesn’t mean I don’t. You see what I allow you to see.”

Period! It’s misogynistic to think JUST because she hangs around famous dudes — which mind you, she does for work since she’s a podcast host — doesn’t mean she sleeps with them!

The mother of two added in a follow-up Story post:

“Like do you really believe that it was my dream in life to be a divorced mom of 2 kids by 25? Obviously not. I’m obviously insecure about it & wish things played out differently in my life. But that’s life, things don’t always end up how we expect them to.”

She’s clearly SICK and tired of all the comments! And rightfully so!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Bobbi Althoff/YouTube]