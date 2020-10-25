Drake Releases Teaser Video Announcing Next Studio Album Will Drop January 2021 -- Watch!

Drake will put out his much-awaited new album in January 2021!

So goes the plan, apparently, after the Canadian rapper released a brand new teaser video on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that announced it all to the world.

The teaser video, which also happened to be released right on the rapper’s 34th birthday, doubly confirmed what we already knew — that the Toronto-born performer will be calling his next album Certified Lover Boy. And to think we only have to wait about three months now until it’s released… hurry up, time!!!

The teaser is an interesting video in and of itself, showing a young boy — likely a version of Drake himself — looking up into a spotlight shining down on him. Artwork from the rapper’s previous releases are then recreated in various ways within the teaser, including scenes from Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

Towards the end of the teaser video, which doesn’t last longer than a minute, a drone shot looks out over a lit stadium, where the letter ‘CLB’ are embossed in roses. After that, the screen fades to black with the words “January 2021” appearing in yellow.

Anther noticeable stylistic difference regarding this teaser is the rapper’s own hairstyle. He has a heart shaved into his hairline — not a bad reference to the new album title, if we do say so ourselves!

Without further ado, ch-ch-check out the full teaser video (below):

Well then! That’s quite the ambitious and lofty video to set up next year’s coming album — but it’s certainly appropriate for Drake and what his music career has been all about, no?!

This new album, when it comes out, will mark Drake’s sixth full-length studio effort, and his follow-up to the most recent Scorpion, which was published in 2018.

The rapper and producer first hinted that an album was in the works WAY back in April. He later confirmed the album’s title to be Certified Lover Boy in mid-August, along with the release of Laugh Now Cry Later, which featured Lil Durk, and was his first single to be released off the project.

