Justin Bieber Raps Selena Gomez’s Name In Drake’s New Music Video — Watch!

Justin Bieber has found yet another excuse to bring up Selena Gomez!

On Friday, DJ Khaled and Drake dropped the music video for their collaboration Popstar, which featured a shirtless Biebs subbing in for the rapper.

The video (below) began with Drizzy explaining that he doesn’t have time to film the video for Khaled because he’s trying to finish his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. So the Toronto native gets the 26-year-old popstar to fill in for him instead, and the video cuts to JB lip-syncing the song’s lyrics as he makes his way through a house party.

As the Yummy singer makes his way downstairs with a bottle of bubbly in hand, he lip-syncs a line that features a reference to his ex-girlfriend. He mouths:

“Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa.”

Awk!

Interestingly enough, Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber makes a cameo at the end of the video — so we guess she didn’t have a problem with her hubby’s ex being on the tip of his tongue.

Ch-ch-check out the video (below) to see Justin channeling his best Drake!

[Image via Avalon/WENN/YouTube]