Drake Has Been Sliding Into Kim Kardashian's DMs Since Kanye Split: REPORT

Kim Kardashian may not have to be single for long — if she’s looking to get involved so soon again, and with another rapper.

As her divorce from Kanye West continues to run its course (as smoothly as possible, so far), a new man vying for her attention has (once again?) entered the fray: Drake. Yes, really!

It’s no secret the Canadian rapper has long had his sights set on the makeup mogul, so it makes some sense that he’d at least be interested now that she’s free to date again.

But according to Heat Magazine, it’s gone further than that! As in, the outlets is reporting that he’s already sliding into her direct messages just weeks after the Yeezy divorce first went public! DAYUM!!!

An insider told the mag (below):

“Drake could never understand what Kim saw in Kanye — he was saying for years how he wasn’t the right guy for Kim and it would all end in tears. He was surprised it took her so long to realize, and started messaging her the moment it became clear that the divorce was inevitable. He’s ready to see her whenever she says the word, basically, and he’s confident that will happen fairly soon.”

OMG!

Fairly soon?!

It’s All Happening!!!

Now, to be fair to Kim, the publication did also note what we mentioned up at the outset of this post (above) — i.e., how Kim isn’t trying to get too close to anybody right now:

“Kim’s wary about getting involved with someone else too fast before the divorce is settled.”

That’s fair!

But still… the Degrassi alum himself. Wow!!!

Of course, Drake and Kanye have a long history even beyond the the KKW Beauty CEO. Back in 2009, the Canadian TV star-turned-rapper told MTV News (below):

“Before I met him, I had the utmost respect for Kanye West. I’d even go as far as to say he’s the most influential person as far as a musician that I’d ever had in my life. [Now], my goal is to surpass everything he’s accomplished. I don’t want to be as good as Kanye, I want to be better.”

And in 2018, many fans will recall, the pair tussled on Twitter!

At that time, Yeezy claimed via tweet that “Drake called trying to threaten me.” That all followed up a MASSIVE since-deleted rant about how Drizzy was following Kim on Instagram, too!

Hell, even just a few weeks ago Drake further fueled rumors of discord between him and Kanye with new lyrics on his latest single, Wants And Needs. At one point on the track, Drake raps:

“Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus / But soon as I started confessin’ my sins, he wouldn’t believe us.”

Hmmm…

Rap game feud aside, it might be a little awkward for Drake to pursue Kim so hard right now considering he’s previously and unapologetically gone after her younger sister.

Then again, if big sis Kourtney Kardashian‘s love life is any indication, the KarJenner girls apparently don’t mind when a guy pursues one and winds up with another. Just saying! LOLz!!!

Anyways, what do U make of this Drake rumor, Perezcious readers?! Could U see him and Kimmy getting together some day?? Why or why not?!

Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

