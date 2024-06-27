Dream Kardashian Just Dropped Her First Single! Yes, Really -- Listen HERE!

Move over, North West! There’s another very young star in the making in the KarJenner clan!

On Monday, Angela White (AKA the woman formerly known as Blac Chyna) dropped a new post on Instagram which revealed her and ex Rob Kardashian‘s adorable 7-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian singing a song! And not just any song — but a song Dream created and recorded herself!!

The track is called Besties Do It Better, and it features Dream’s melodious voice both crooning AND rapping! She starts with a chorus about keeping things friendly:

“Besties do it better / BFF forever / That’s my friend forever / I want my friend forever”

And then, she drops into her first rap verse:

“It’s Dream / I’m on the scene / And I’m the queen / There’s no time to be mean.”

Awww!

White dropped the brief snippet of the track on IG, like we said, along with this adorable caption:

“These are the moments I live for”

Listen to it (below):

Nice!!

So, should we expect an album coming soon to follow this single??? Well… maybe not. As you may recall, back in late 2023, White spoke to ET about plans for her children’s careers. At the time, she was very adamant about making sure they stayed kids as long as possible:

“I’m gonna let her do whatever she wants once she’s of-age. I feel like, just in general, my kids are going to be burnt out from TV and paparazzi and this and that. I’d like for them to be sheltered and have their imagination. That’s really important for me. The kids grow up so fast. Childhood’s so short. It’s so short.”

She’s not wrong about that! So, perhaps the album will be a long-term thing! What do U make of Dream’s first song, tho, Perezcious readers?! Think she’s a musical prodigy?? Sound OFF with your take in the comments (below)!

