Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance On The Kardashians & Reveals MAJOR Bedroom Malfunction! Yikes!

Sorry, Malika Haqq! Seems like Rob Kardashian is not the man for the job if you want another baby right now!

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian’s best friend shared that she wants to have a second child. Since her breakup with O.T. Genasis, with whom she welcomed son Ace four years ago, she started to think about going down the sperm donor route. The Good American founder was hesitant about Malika going to the sperm bank, so she came up with another plan: her brother could step up and help instead! He and her bestie already hooked up before, so why not, right? Khloé said:

“He’s a good catch…You guys already slept together.”

She’s determined to make this happen, y’all! So, in a rare move for the show, Khloé then called up Rob right then and there to tell him about her big plan. She told him:

“Real serious question though, like bible serious. Malika wants to have another kid and she was going to go to a sperm bank to get sperm, but I just said, ‘Why not get it from you?’”

There’s just one problem with her idea, though! He’s shooting blanks at this point! The former reality star replied:

“I can’t c** anymore.”

We’re sorry, what?! In shock, Malika questions:

“Is it broke?”

Hopefully not! Meanwhile, Khloé explained to him:

“Rob, you don’t have to. You just put it in a cup.”

However, Rob — who shares daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna — tells them once again he “can’t c** anymore.” Khloé still doesn’t understand! (And neither do we!) When she questions what it has to do “with the sperm,” a frustrated Rob repeats his bedroom shortcoming for the third time:

“I just said I can’t c** anymore. What don’t you get?”

Either Khlo is confused or just too determined to listen because she goes on to ask Rob to think things over instead of shutting it down immediately:

“Ok, well, we have time to prepare her womb, so you have time to prepare your penis. So, you just simmer on this conversation, okay?”

Unfortunately, it sounds like he is unable to accept the offer at this time! As the man said multiple times, he just “can’t c** anymore!” If we’re hearing him correctly, through the bleeps, he’s not saying he can’t have sex, he’s not saying he’s shooting blanks. He’s saying he doesn’t ejaculate at all! We have no idea what’s going on with him medically, but wow. That’s pretty serious news. But Khlo still doesn’t seem to think so, as she says in a confessional:

“My brother is just — like he’s just disgusting, and we can’t ever just talk normal. But I don’t think there’s a problem.”

She’s blaming him for the lack of normalcy? When she called and asked him that? OK!

Sounds like Malika might be better off just hitting the sperm bank now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

