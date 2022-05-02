Drew Barrymore Apologizes For Making Light Of Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Drew Barrymore isn’t laughing anymore.

The talk show host took to Instagram on Sunday to make a public apology for comments she made about the ongoing Johnny Depp defamation trial he brought against his ex Amber Heard. And it sounds like she’s really regretting making light of the legal matter on her TV show!

If you missed it, during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show with guest Anthony Anderson, the 47-year-old addressed the ongoing trial that has caught just about everyone’s attention these days.

Related: Amber Heard Fires PR Team Due To ‘Bad Headlines’!

Sharing her thoughts on some of the more bizarre elements of the case, Barrymore teased:

“It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity.”

The black-ish star then agreed, saying:

“It’s truly amazing just to sit back and read the transcripts of what they’ve done to each other.”

After rehashing a few new developments of the case, Drew then said:

“It’s so fascinating. I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information.”

And, sure, they are. But it’s not like they have much of a choice. They’re in the middle of a very heated trial, not sharing this information for fun. So, we wouldn’t say this is the best excuse for joking about the topic on TV? Unfortunately for Drew, many others agree. Social media has been abuzz with frustrated fans criticizing the Charlie’s Angels alum for her comments ever since she brought up the subject on her daytimes series. Users on Twitter remarked:

“Only a few months ago Drew Barrymore was praising Lily-Rose Depp on her show and now she’s openly laughing at the domestic abuse her dad went through. Would they be laughing it was a woman? No.” “Drew Barrymore making jokes about Johnny Depp, then people wonder why men don’t speak out about abuse, people make it a joke……atleast Barreymore is getting backlash.” “shame on you for making fun of Johnny Depp on your show. Have some compassion for a man who is telling his story about being abused. You disappoint me.” “This is gross. What a truly awful way to treat Johnny Depp and his family and literally every survivor and their family. Shame on you Drew Barrymore.” “Drew Barrymore has been vocal about being an addict and having an awful childhood, Johnny Depp spoke about his struggle with addiction and about his childhood with an abusive mother during the trial, her making fun of him doesn’t sit right with me at all…” “Drew Barrymore openly laughing at and making fun of the Johnny Depp/ AH trial on her show, is honestly SO tasteless, not to mention extremely harmful. Honestly can’t believe that. Abuse isn’t and never will be something to laugh at. So disgusted. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp”

A few fans also pointed out the difference in Drew’s approach to discussing female celebrities’ domestic abuse claims versus the actor’s current accusations. One fan put together a video showing the “stark contrast” between the way she spoke about Depp vs. Evan Rachel Wood. Take a look:

Related: Laine Hardy Arrested For Allegedly Spying On His Ex-Girlfriend’s Dorm Room!

Over the weekend, social media backlash finally caught up to the actress and she took a moment to reflect on her comments and apologize for her words via a video on Instagram. Sitting in an office speaking directly to her camera, the mom of two candidly said:

“It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself.”

Expressing her desire to “be a good person,” she added:

“I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it, and I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you.”

Ch-ch-check out the apology (below).

Most fans seem to have accepted the apology so far, but, of course, there’s still a good chunk who think Drew needs to do more to make amends. What about YOU, Perezcious readers? What do you make of this controversy?

[Image via Drew Barrymore/Instagram & Law&Crime Network/YouTube]