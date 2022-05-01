Amber Heard Fires PR Team Days Before She’s Set To Take The Stand Due To ‘Bad Headlines’!

It turns out that Amber Heard has not been too thrilled with the press she has been getting since her defamation trial with Johnny Depp began – so much so that she suddenly fired her PR team days before she’s set to take the stand!

According to The New York Post, the 36-year-old actress sacked the crisis PR firm Precision Strategies on Thursday after a source claimed she was “frustrated with her story not being told effectively.” As another insider put it:

“She doesn’t like bad headlines.”

Sources confirmed to the outlet that Amber has since replaced Precision with the consulting firm Shane Communications. Innerestingly enough, her new team has previously worked against the Pirates of the Caribbean star during his 2017 lawsuit with former business managers, The Management Group. So it is no surprise why the Aquaman star hired them instead!

As you may know, the high-profile trial has generated a ton of interest over the past couple of weeks, with people picking apart every little detail of the case on social media and in the media. We mean, even Milani Cosmetics debunked her attorney’s claims that she used their All In One Correcting Kit to cover up her alleged bruises during “the entire relationship with Johnny Depp” on TikTok. FYI, the makeup brand revealed that it was not actually released until December 2017 — so after the former couple finalized their divorce. She was caught in a big lie there!

Shocking testimonies have also come out amid their ongoing trial that has not always been in Amber’s favor – including a testimony from Johnny’s bodyguard Malcolm Connolly who claimed he started to notice injuries on the actor. And while Amber might be hoping to change the narrative around, communication experts told The Post that it won’t be an easy feat this far into the trial. A crisis management PR insider explained:

“After years of narrative building you can’t change the public’s opinion in the three weeks when someone is suing you in a case.”

Former Pete Buttigieg campaign expert Lis Smith added:

“It’s crazy to change teams in the middle of a trial like this because you don’t like the headlines.”

She then noted that Amber’s ex-firm Precision Strategies is “one of the best crisis firms” in the business, but she stated, “they can’t rewrite the history of what’s happened.”

It'll be interesting to see if her new team at Shane Communications will be able to turn things around to Amber's liking.

