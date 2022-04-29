American Idol Winner Laine Hardy Arrested For Allegedly Spying On His Ex-Girlfriend's Dorm Room!

Another American Idol alum has found themselves in some major legal trouble.

According to WAFB-TV, Laine Hardy was arrested on Friday by the Louisiana State University Police Department. Wait, the college cops?? Yep, the 21-year-old country crooner was accused of bugging a female dorm bedroom with a listening device!

A statement from LSU confirmed the arrest of the singer — who does NOT attend the university:

“Lane Reed Hardy (Non-LSU student) was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303– Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication. His arrest warrant has been filed with clerk of court.”

According to the arrest warrant obtained by WAFB-TV, an unidentified female and her roommate had found a recording device inside their dorm room at Azalea Hall on the LSU campus on April 6 and reported the discovery to police the next day. When talking to authorities, she said she found a device that looked like a phone charger underneath her futon. The woman also told them she had previously been in a relationship with Hardy.

Yep. He was spying on his ex-girlfriend. Sigh… University police ultimately found evidence of secret recordings made over ten days in February. He was listening for so long!

Creepy…

The singer, who won Season 17 of the reality competition staple back in 2019, is believed to have listened in on several of her phone calls, including ones she had with her mom about their breakup. His voice also allegedly could be heard while the gadget was planted in her room.

Wait, like, what? Just him breathing?? *shiver*

On Thursday, Hardy confirmed there had been a warrant for his arrest on Instagram. While the artist did not disclose the reason for the arrest warrant at the time, he did note there had been a incident of a “sensitive nature” on the LSU campus and promised to cooperate with the investigation:

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

His attorney Frank Holthaus also avoided sharing any details into the arrest, saying in a statement:

“I can confirm that Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest earlier today and has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the LSU Police Department on this matter. Due to the public nature of Mr. Hardy’s profession, we ask for privacy at this time.”

He’s asking for “privacy” huh? That’s funny, considering…

Let’s be clear here, he may have been busted by campus cops, but this isn’t just some college hijinks we’re talking about. If he’s found guilty, he could face a fine of $10,000 and up to ten years in prison! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via American Idol/YouTube, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office]