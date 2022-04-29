Amber Heard Said Pooping The Bed Was 'Practical Joke Gone Wrong,' Testifies Chauffeur

Pretty much every aspect of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial has been headline-grabbing, but the whole “pooped the bed” bit may be the most sensational.

To recap: Johnny is suing his ex-wife for defamation for an op-ed in which she claimed to have been abused. As a result, the former couple have been forced to (once again) go over their entire relationship with the intent to prove or disprove the abuse took place. This means painstakingly revisiting certain hallmarks of the marriage, including a fight that took place on the actress’ birthday in April 2016 which marked the beginning of the end of the relationship.

Starling Jenkins, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s chauffeur, testified on Thursday about his recollections of that fateful event. The day after her birthday party, he was “informed by Amber that she got in a fight with Johnny” the previous night — and “threw his personal property off the balcony, into the streets.” This included his phone, wallet, and credit cards. (On cross examination, Starling admitted she had done so only after Johnny had thrown her phone off the roof first.)

The chauffeur hunted down his employer’s phone using Find My Phone, discovering it had been lifted by an “unhoused gentleman” and brought to Skid Row. Jenkins said:

“I approached him about the phone, he was honest, returned it, I gave him a reward for it: $420, chicken tacos, chips, apples, Fiji Water.”

After returning the phone to the couples’ apartment, Jenkins then accompanied the Aquaman star to Coachella, where she was continuing her birthday celebration. He revealed:

“We had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss’s bed… the defecation.”

According to Jenkins, she told him:

“It was a horrible practical joke gone wrong.”

The poo incident has come up again and again over the years of this back-and-forth. The 36-year-old has claimed that it was her dogs, while Johnny has cast doubt that the two teacup Yorkies could have produced such a mess. Amidst the UK case in 2020, a representative for Amber called the story “completely untrue,” stating:

“As the evidence in court showed, Mr Depp discussed committing such a prank for years beforehand and it plays to his lavatorial sense of humor. Mr Depp’s team is trying to grab headlines.”

Back in the current trial, Jenkins told the court that Amber “had no worries” at Coachella and was “there to whoop it up” for her birthday. He reportedly claimed she “got sick at the venue” after “eating magic mushrooms and drinking white wine on an empty stomach.” This bit seems less relevant in determining if she was a victim of abuse, but there you go.

Will this be the last time this particularly messy line of questioning gets brought up in court? Pardon the puns, but we do hope this whole s**tshow will now be put to bed!

