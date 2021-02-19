Why Drew Barrymore Will NEVER Get Plastic Surgery!

What you see is what you get with this talk show host!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress opened up about why she will never get plastic surgery. And the answer might surprise you a bit! Speaking to Ross Mathews about the skin care industry and how he got his “perfect” skin without dropping tons of cash, Drew said:

“I’ve never done anything to my face and I would like to try not to. The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself.”

While that’s a perfectly reasonable explanation not to want cosmetic surgery, the 45-year-old had an even more self-aware revelation, adding:

“I’m a highly addictive person, Ross. And I do one injection, I’m going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday.”

For those that may be unfamiliar, Jocelyn (above, inset) is an American socialite best known for her extensive plastic surgery. Or, as the momma of two put it, an example of how overboard she might take the process if she ever took the first step!

It’s actually pretty impressive that the California native has never gotten work done considering the skin industry has relied on pressuring celebs, and normal people alike, for years into getting expensive treatments to uphold new beauty trends. Reflecting on her past and highlighting another major reason she always declined plastic surgery, the Santa Clarita Diet executive producer noted:

“I think because I’m so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, ‘You miserable people.’ I just never wanted to be afraid of what life would do to me.”

The Golden Globe winner hopes viewers allow themselves the same ability to age naturally, urging:

“We’re going to age, things are going to go south, and it’s OK. It’s a part of life.”

She has a point. Age has its perks!

Oh, and plastic surgery wasn’t the only thing this goofy performer admitted she’d “NEVER!” do. She officially has no intentions of ever getting married again! A proclamation that left her co-host’s jaw on the floor. LOLz! Watch the full clip (below) to hear more on that big statement!

