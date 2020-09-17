Drew Barrymore Considering ‘Swearing Off Men’ For GOOD — Here’s Why!

Somebody go make Drew Barrymore a Hinge profile, ASAP!

While speaking to guest Jane Fonda on Wednesday’s episode of The Drew Berrymore Show, the 45-year-old new daytime TV host revealed she’s put her love life on the back burner over the last few years — and now she’s considering making it a permanent thing.

Relationships can be tough, but why would someone that funny, gorgeous, and talented take themselves out of the game forever like this?!

Related: Drew Barrymore Confirms CRAZY Rumor About Her Grandfather’s Dead Body!

As you’ll likely recall, the Charlie’s Angels actress split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016, and the former couple shares daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, together. She was candid about not being hungry for another partner in the wake of her divorce, but it sounds like that attitude carried on for years — even after she appeared to reconnect with her old flame Justin Long at one point in 2018!

During their chat, Barrymore brought up Fonda’s personal decision to swear off men before diving into her own take on the subject:

“I think I’m there and have been there for the last five years.”

But the 82-year-old Grace and Frankie star challenged her to take a little more time before fully buying into that mindset:

“You’re so young. You’re too young to swear off anything! You’ve got to stay open to anything, Drew. I’m too old, so it’s very easy to swear off getting undressed even in candlelight.”

Gotta respect her candor on that one, LOLz! Despite the warning, Fonda also joked that men and romance are sort of a waste of time, and Drew insisted “this is where I’ve been at!” She clarified:

“Listen, I’m not closed for business, but I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking I just don’t have the bandwidth… I don’t know if I’m willing to open my… I just don’t, can’t fit it in!”

Well, that’s understandable. After going through something as life-changing as divorce and riding solo for so long after the fact, it can be difficult to move on and open yourself up to love again. It’s more or less what she previously told Chelsea Handler about her separation back in 2016 when she stated:

“When you break up with somebody, you’re like, ‘Yeah, that didn’t work,’ [but] when you get divorced you’re like, ‘I’m the biggest failure. This is the biggest failure.’ It’s so shameful and hard to actually go through that, even privately.”

But hey, as we said, eligible bachelors should still think about shooting their shot! If not for a serious love connection, then at least for a fun time with one of the most beloved among Hollywood. Never say never!

WATCH the cheeky segment for yourself down (below) and Perezcious readers, let us know what you think about Drew’s highly anticipated new talk show in the comments!

[Image via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube]