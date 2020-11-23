The Drew Barrymore Show Is Facing Backlash After Giving A Fairy Tale Wedding To A Teacher & His Alleged Former Student!

It sounded like a great idea at the time, but as it turned out…

On Friday, the Drew Barrymore Show surprised a young couple with the fairy tale wedding of their dreams in an attempt to give them a special day after the coronavirus pandemic had forced them to cancel theirs. And on paper, the story looked great, considering the bride was even a nurse who had moved to NYC in April to help with the demands of caring for COVID-19 patients!

But social media users jumped in after the footage aired and did the vetting the show probably should have done; dozens of users across multiple social platforms claimed the “couple” actually got together when the bride was still in high school, and her “groom” was actually her teacher. Wait. WHAT?!

In the first video produced by Drew Barrymore‘s daytime TV show, bride-to-be Selina noted how she and groom-to-be Dan “met in school through mutual friends,” which sounds innocent enough. But again, plenty of commenters came forward claiming that “meeting” took place when she was a 17-year-old high school student and he was her 29-year-old educator. Fast forward seven years, then, and here we allegedly find ourselves… BIG YIKES!!!

One person responding to the YouTube clip matter-of-factly alleged Selina was in Dan’s physics class before they got together, with others adding more details and questioning how due diligence wasn’t done ahead of the segment making it to air (below):

There are plenty more allegations like that flying around on other platforms, too.

It’s definitely not a great look for The Drew Barrymore Show, which hasn’t commented on the videos at all, nor have they removed them or anything. Clearly their poor social media manager has just been tasked with ignoring the grooming comments and focusing on the positive stuff. Awkward…

FWIW, on Monday morning, another user popped up on Instagram claiming the show had actually started deleting IG comments about grooming and the allegedly inappropriate relationship:

“love how they’re deleting all the comments about grooming the kids✨”

Oh boy!!!

You can still see both videos — the intro video leading up to the wedding and the ceremony itself — on YouTube (below):

Wow…

The whole thing is a lovely idea, for sure, and a sweet gesture for Drew’s show to put on. But the allegations have definitely changed the tone of this one, wouldn’t you say? We feel icky just watching.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)!

