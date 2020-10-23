Drew Barrymore Hilariously Reimagines Scream To See How Her Character Might Fare In 2020!

This is sooooo scary funny!

In a HIGHlarious new skit for her daytime TV series, The Drew Barrymore Show, the eponymous host looked at a very important question: what if her character in the iconic 1996 movie Scream had just ghosted her would-be killer??

Feeling nostalgic as Scream 5 begins development, Drew Barrymore reprised the role of Casey Becker, updating the context to what might have happened if she were pursued by a sadistic murderer in 2020.

And the result?! Well, ch-ch-check out the amazing reimagined clip (below):

The short bob haircut, the “I come in peace lol” text after the killer realized he was being left on read… the whole thing is perfect for 2020! We love it!

