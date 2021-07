Duke Dumont is easily one of our top 5 favorite dance DJ/producers!

Consistently so awesome!

He’s in his late 30s, so his sonic world is similar to ours.

Therapy is something strong!

This everything we love in a high energy track!

POWER vocals from a female vocalist. A killer piano riff. Soul/church meets drum n bass!

It’s everything!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Duke Dumont!