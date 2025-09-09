Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Talks Surprise Weight Loss & Says He's Planning To Lose A LOT More! Find Out Why...

Rock talks weight loss!

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been marveling at Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson‘s incredible physical transformation to portray grappler Mark Kerr in the film The Smashing Machine. Fans have been marveling at how much the Rock has slimmed down in order to get into character for that flick about Kerr’s UFC-fighting prowess. But the former college football star isn’t done losing weight. Not by a LONG shot!

Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday, the Rock admitted that he’s going to reunite with Benny Safdie, the director of The Smashing Machine, for another flick — and it’ll require MORE weight loss!

The former pro wrestler said he’s going to transform to the tune of another set of packed-on pounds coming off his hulking frame to portray a “whimsical, eccentric 70-something year-old” called Chicken Man in Safdie’s forthcoming film Lizard Music. Huh?!

Johnson explained Safdie pitched him the flick in a nearly hour-long conversation which ended with the Rock saying this:

“Benny pitched me this after [the Smashing Machine wrapped]. And after about 45 minutes, this pitch ended and I said, ‘I am your Chicken Man.'”

LOLz!

Well, okay then! Johnson revealed that even though he’s got “a long ways to go” with his body to hit the role properly, he’s keen on getting there and really nailing this new character, too:

“I still have a long ways to go. I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in The Smashing Machine. [It means] eating less chicken.”

FYI, Lizard Music is a film adaptation of a novel by the author Daniel Pinkwater which tells the story of an old man whose best friend is a 70-year-old chicken. No, seriously.

But it’s exactly the kind of thing Johnson is keen on doing right now! Referencing his action movie past in projects like Jumanji and Fast Five, the Rock reflected on how he was tired of pigeonholing himself into a certain kind of role:

“I felt for a few years, I was pigeonholed because I allowed it to happen. The Smashing Machine is for me.”

And as for The Smashing Machine? Well, it’s about as far away from Moana as you can get. Whether it is a commercial success or not isn’t really the Rock’s concern, though. He explained:

“You hope it’s like, ‘Hey, we made this thing. We love it. We hope you do too, and if you don’t, it’s OK. Maybe you’ll like the next thing.'”

Just don’t count on him NOT continuing to make action flicks — and family-friendly fare, too! He’ll go right back to doing that before too long! In fact, he said shooting for Jumanji 3 begins in November. He noted:

“The films that I made in the past, I love them. I’ll go back to making them again.”

Love that!

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via Dwayne Johnson/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]