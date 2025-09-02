Fans Are SHOCKED After Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Debuts Slimmed-Down Look At Venice Film Festival! 

Dwayne Johnson doesn’t look much like The Rock right now!

While promoting his new film, The Smashing Machine, at the Venice International Film Festival, the actor looked so different! Long gone are the bulging head-to-toe muscles we’ve all gotten used to over the years! He debuted a new slimmed-down look as he posed for the cameras at the event over the weekend! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

OMG!! And just to compare, this is how he looked only a few years ago! See (below):

Damn! What a transformation!

Fans were also so shocked by his new lean appearance! And they stormed social media with reactions over the weight loss, saying:

“The Rock has turned into a pebble …” “Looks like AI to me” “Yep had to do a double take..” “He looks amazing. Hopefully, it was purposeful and not due to any complications” “No way this is him or recent. 6-7 months ago he was on raw jacked. He wouldn’t lose that much muscle so fast. He would still be working out and stuff.” “I hope he’s not sick because he looks very thin”

The 53-year-old professional wrestler revealed to The Hollywood Reporter he wanted to completely transform for the new film, in which he plays UFC champion Mark Kerr. He explained:

“This transformation was something I was really hungry to do. I had been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had over the years and to make the films that I’ve made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, ‘Well, what if I could do more — I want to do more and what does that look like?’”

Well, Dwayne achieved his goal! Wow! Unfortunately, Dwayne also suffered from gut-related health issues over the past few years. He said on The Mark Hyman Show back in June:

“He’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ I said, ‘I’ve seen doctors and I can’t quite nail it. I can’t quite fix it. It’s in my digestion. I feel great — and that’s the odd thing — but I just can’t crack it.’”

He started treatment for it in early 2024. Whether that contributed to his drastic new look is unknown. But we want to know more about this transformation now!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

