Ed Sheeran Reveals Why He & His Wife Picked A 'Strange' Name For Daughter Lyra Antarctica!

The Bad Habits singer stopped by the British morning show Lorraine on Thursday and opened up about the meaning behind the name of his and wife Cherry Seaborn’s 10-month-old daughter, Lyra Antarctica. He said of the unusual moniker:

“I realize some people think it’s quite a strange name. But my wife’s called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I’ve ever met and I think that she’s the only Cherry that she’s ever met and I quite like that. In my class at school, there were probably more Eds… [We] just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one.”

As for her middle name, the musician said the name Antarctica was inspired by a trip the couple took to the continent shortly before his wife was pregnant. He added:

“When tour finished, I’ve basically toured every single continent but I’ve never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list. So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth.”

