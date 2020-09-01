Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome A Baby Girl — Find Out Her Name!

It’s a… girl!

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are first time parents to a baby girl, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, and are “on cloud nine”! The singer announced on Tuesday morning via his Instagram.

Along with a pic (below) of a pair of tiny socks set on a colorful blanket, the 29-year-old wrote:

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

He concluded:

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x”

How sweet!!

The couple has been very private about personal matters in the past, so it’s not all that surprising that we didn’t know about the pregnancy until she was fairly far along! And of course, the pandemic helped make sure things were even more under wraps until the home stretch.

News first broke back in mid-August that Cherry was due to pop within a matter of weeks, but judging from Ed’s post, it was just about a week later that she delivered Lyra! A source shared with The Sun that the couple were getting ready with the “last of the preparations” at their estate in Suffolk, England before welcoming their little one into the world:

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key. Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.”

The insider added:

“They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

Considering how private the couple is, it’s unclear if we’ll get a look at the (possible red-headed) little one, but we can certainly hope that it will happen. Congratulations again to Ed and Cherry!

