Ed Sheeran Makes Rare Comments On Taylor Swift Friendship: 'Spent Almost Every Single Day With Her'

All Sweeran fans can rest easy tonight — Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are still good pals!

These two might not get to be as close as they were in the days of the original Red era, when the Azizam singer was opening up for the pop princess, but they still find time to make their friendship work! In a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 34-year-old gave some rare insight into his longtime friend.

When host Alex Cooper asked about his favorite memory with T-Swizzle, Ed recalled her 2013 Red Tour where the pair would spend “almost every single day” together:

“I lived in Nashville and she lived in Nashville and we used to fly to and from the gigs together and do all sorts of, I don’t know. I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months, so I think that period of time and I do, you know, I see her when I see her.”

Now Everything Has Changed — The Shape of You hitmaker has two kids to look after and Tay has a booming career plus relationship with Travis Kelce — but they still find time to catch up. According to Ed, about “four times a year”:

“I probably see her like four times a year and we do what I said — like instead of catching up the whole time, we have a proper sit-down, six-hour catchups and I think that’s a really nice way to do it. But I think that period [is my favorite memory], yeah. 2013.”

Aww! We love this friendship! Watch the full podcast (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Call Her Daddy/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]