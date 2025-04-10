Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Prince William & Princess Catherine Just Went On Secret 'Second Honeymoon' To Focus On Relationship After Cancer Battle! Late NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Gives Birth 7 Months After His Death -- And Baby Is Already 'Exactly Like His Daddy'! Megan Fox's 'Biggest Worry' About MGK As A Dad After Daughter's Birth... Lana Del Rey Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Intimate Wedding To Alligator Tour Guide! LOOK! Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gave Birth! And Her Baby's Name Will Make You SOB! Jason & Kylie Kelce Welcome Fourth Daughter -- And The Newborn's First Pictures Are SO Adorable! Look! Kim Zolciak's Sons Kash & KJ Are Already Taller Than She Is! See The Rare New Pics! Justin Bieber Shares ADORABLE New Pics Of Baby Jack Blues! Look! Shailene Woodley Has A Type! Years After Brutal Aaron Rodgers Breakup, She Has A New Boyfriend -- And He's On TV! Demi Moore Shares Sweet Family Photos On IG To Celebrate Ex Bruce Willis’ 70th Birthday -- LOOK! How Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Are Enjoying 'Precious' Downtime Together -- From Secret Late-Night Dates To Domestic Bliss! Kate Hudson Calls THIS Past Co-Star One Of Her 'Great Loves' -- SWOON!

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Makes Rare Comments On Taylor Swift Friendship: 'Spent Almost Every Single Day With Her'

Ed Sheeran Makes Rare Comments On Taylor Swift Friendship: 'Spent Almost Every Single Day With Her'

All Sweeran fans can rest easy tonight — Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are still good pals!

These two might not get to be as close as they were in the days of the original Red era, when the Azizam singer was opening up for the pop princess, but they still find time to make their friendship work! In a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 34-year-old gave some rare insight into his longtime friend.

Related: Is This The Real Reason Taylor Has Been Hiding Out With Travis??

When host Alex Cooper asked about his favorite memory with T-Swizzle, Ed recalled her 2013 Red Tour where the pair would spend “almost every single day” together:

“I lived in Nashville and she lived in Nashville and we used to fly to and from the gigs together and do all sorts of, I don’t know. I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months, so I think that period of time and I do, you know, I see her when I see her.”

Now Everything Has Changed — The Shape of You hitmaker has two kids to look after and Tay has a booming career plus relationship with Travis Kelce — but they still find time to catch up. According to Ed, about “four times a year”:

“I probably see her like four times a year and we do what I said — like instead of catching up the whole time, we have a proper sit-down, six-hour catchups and I think that’s a really nice way to do it. But I think that period [is my favorite memory], yeah. 2013.”

Aww! We love this friendship! Watch the full podcast (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Call Her Daddy/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 10, 2025 07:00am PDT

Share This