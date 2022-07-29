Daytime Villain Elisabeth Hasselbeck RETURNING To The The View!!

She’s back, y’all!!

Nearly 10 years after she said goodbye to The View, Survivor alum Elisabeth Hasselbeck announced on Thursday that she will be guest hosting the daytime talk show starting on August 3. She told People in a statement about the temporary comeback:

“It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children’s book, ‘Flashlight Night’, and as always tackle hot topics! Pray for me y’all!”

As you may know, the conservative television host and author previously had a seat at the show’s table from 2003 to 2013 during seasons 7-16. She was no stranger to being involved in controversies or clashes with her fellow hosts, notably getting into a debate with Rosie O’Donnell about the Iraq War in 2007 that turned so nasty the comedian left the show. Elisabeth opened up about her experience on the series in her book Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom, writing:

“It was called The View, as in definite and singular. Yes, there were bonds of friendship formed around the table despite opposing views, but there were also bonds broken because of those differing perspectives. Like a fighter after ten rounds in a ring, I was exhausted from holding one side of the issue alone, though happy to do it, and I needed the faces of my kids to be close to mine as soon as possible.”

It’ll certainly be an inneresting seeing Elisabeth back with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg again, as well as Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments below!

[Image via The View/YouTube]