How Elizabeth Taylor's Son Really Feels About That Taylor Swift Song

Taylor Swift made a gorgeous song inspired by Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor — but how does the late silver screen star’s family feel about it??

Christopher Wilding, Elizabeth’s son she had with her second husband Michael Wilding, has the answers! He spoke to People in an interview that dropped Wednesday about the song named after his mom. He said he listened to the song from her new album The Life of a Showgirl “the day it became available”:

“She and my mom do seem like kindred spirits. They are both the very embodiment of female empowerment. The way [Swift] has deftly captured the similarities and parallel tracks in their careers and personal lives is delightful.”

He called Tay Tay’s references to Elizabeth’s violet eyes, her favorite spot Portofino, and her signature perfume White Diamonds “especially magical” — making it a perfect tribute to his mom.

The 70-year-old also added that he believes T-Swizzle is a modern-day Liz Taylor, in a sense:

“Even as I believe my mother was for hers, Taylor Swift is an inspirational role model for her generation. Her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights as well as her philanthropic work would have garnered her great admiration from my mother had they had a chance to get to know one another.”

So sweet! And totally full circle! In a Pandora interview earlier this month, Tay explained that the inspiration for the song hit her… after Christopher said something nice about her!

“My parents sent me this clip of Elizabeth Taylor’s son saying something very flattering, that if there were one person he might compare to his mother in the modern day, in terms of persona and… the chaos around us, he said it would be me. I was so flattered by that.”

She said she “started talking to Travis about it” while they were driving, and she had to stop and write:

“I was going on and on about Elizabeth Taylor, talking about all the things about her that I loved… how she kept challenging herself late into her life. I had to get out of the car. I was like, ‘One sec, I have to get out of the car for a second,’ and I just sang this melody into my phone, got back in the car and… that’s what it’s like when it happens.”

And the spark became this work of art! You can listen to the song for yourself (below):

