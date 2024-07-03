Ellen DeGeneres Finally Hits Back At Toxic Allegations, Swears She's 'Not Mean'

Ellen DeGeneres is REALLLLY trying to rehab her career, denying she was ever a cruel and toxic boss. But is that the truth, Ellen?

The former talk show host has been in full-fledged comedy mode on her Ellen’s Last Stand… Up comedy tour, where she promised to talk about EVERYTHING tarnishing her reputation over the last few years. And she’s delivering! In her own way…

During a stop in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, the 66-year-old finally commented on the 2020 reports she was “mean” behind the scenes on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. For a refresher, there were several reports about her messed up behavior to staff, which you can read all about HERE.

Suffice it to say, she had a lot of explaining to do. And while on stage, she recapped the whole situation. According to SFGATE, she joked:

“Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean.”

Oof. That’s not sounding like a very apologetic delivery so far… She continued:

“I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity’ … Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old. Old, gay, and mean, the triple crown.”

However, she did ultimately get a bit more serious to admit:

“I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am a strong woman.”

However, she flat out denied being mean:

“I am many things, but I am not mean.”

Ah, OK. She’s pulling the old “I’m just a woman leaning in, of course they’re going to call me difficult” card. Hmm.

The thing is, there are a lot of girlbosses in Hollywood, getting things done, running little empires. There’s never been one we’ve heard as many consistent whispers about for so long.

There were allegations she demanded underlings not look her in the eye. That isn’t tough — it’s the opposite, it’s insecure and lacking in empathy, the kind of feelings that lead to cruelty. Then there’s the reported toxic workplace she set the tone for, including racism, intimidation, and unjust termination… Not girlboss stuff.

This is certainly an inneresting approach for her attempt to break back into Hollywood… Will it work? Let us know in the comments down below.

