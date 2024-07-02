Whoa! Clint Eastwood's Daughters Are Feuding! One Just Called The Other 'Weird & Fake' On IG!

All is not well with the Eastwood family!

Two of Clint Eastwood’s daughters, Morgan and Kathryn, are feuding right now! Why? Here’s the rundown on the family drama…

On June 15, Morgan — who is currently pregnant with her first child — got married to energy salesman Tanner Koopmans. All seven of her siblings and her 94-year-old father attended the nuptials, and everything seemed fine with the family then! But flash forward to last week, things are not so hunky dory between the two sisters!

It all started when Kathryn posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing with Clint at the wedding and claimed in the caption their moment was ruined when another guest — or “star humper” as she put it — interrupted it. She wrote:

“Got to dance with my dad for 50 f**king seconds before we were interrupted because every star humper wants piece of his ass… p.s. star humper…. You are so f**king rude to me and my 94 year old father. F**k you star humper.”

Yeesh! See the post (below):

Well, we guess her post (or something else) must have caused some drama with Morgan afterward because they are apparently now no longer on good terms! Kathyrn hopped on the ‘gram again, claiming she fell out with her youngest sister because she was an “image driven monster.” Whoa! She said alongside a picture with Morgan:

“I had to break up with my sister Morgan after her wedding because she’s so concerned with her reputation that she called me ‘insane’ online for the world to hear and this has impaired my ability to have children and become a mother and I have to protect myself from further heartache from this image driven monster”

And to drive home the message she doesn’t like her sibling at this time? Kathryn compared Morgan to the Disney villain Morgana from The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea. Ouch! See the posts (below):

And Kathryn didn’t stop there! She went on to share a photo of Clint with Morgan’s mom, Dina, and six of his children at his ranch in Carmel, California, saying:

“My siblings are weird and fake, inside and out.”

She added in a follow-up post that her “siblings suck” and her “fake family deserves this trophy for their ‘performance’ at my sisters wedding last week.” Damn! She did not hold back! Take a look at these shocking messages (below):

Well, any future family functions just got awkward… Especially now that Dina is threatening to SUE Kathryn for “libel” over those remarks about her 27-year-old daughter! Apparently, the “wicked stepmother” later texted Kathryn to threaten legal action and send her to a mental health facility if she continued to make scathing comments about Morgan online. She angrily said in one message:

“One more comment about Morgan on line – and if you don’t erase the ones you’ve posted – I will take legal action against you. Your psychosis is leading you down a very bad legal path and a path that could end up with you being committed to a mental facility. Stop now. I f**king mean it young lady you stop it right now [sic]. You will lose for family for eternity just like you want but we won’t go down sweetly.”

Kathryn didn’t back down, though. She slammed Dina for being “a greed money obsessed psycho and phony reality TV star” in a follow-up post. Along with the caption, she shared another text from her stepmom issuing another warning to her that she’ll sue soon:

“I’ll give you until tomorrow morning. Then I will use your father’s money that I stole for him in your words and sue you. If you don’t remove the comments about Alison, Francesca, and morgan.”

However, Kathryn refused to give in. So, Dina sent one final message that she would follow through on her “promise,” to which the 36-year-old replied:

“Bring it on. You gold digger”

In the caption of the post, she then accused her “evil step mother” of going after her “inheritance” and Clint’s “fortune” as well as having her “committed because she wants money.” Check out the texts (below):

Yikes!!!

Despite Dina’s threats, Kathryn then went back to posting about Morgan. She once again blasted her sibling, calling her an “evil step sister” now:

“She’s the cruelest most shallow superficial woman I have ever known. Zero compassion for others, obsessed with self image, and as cruel inside as she is beautiful without, her looks will fade like a flower and all that will be left is a heartless monster meet my evil step sister”

What a nasty situation! At this time, Morgan has not publicly responded to her older sister’s posts. But we bet she’s not too happy about what Kathryn said… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Katie Eastwood/Morgan Eastwood/Instagram]