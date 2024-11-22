Ellen DeGeneres' England House Deets -- Cozying Up Next To King Charles, The Beckhams, & More!

Ellen DeGeneres has some fancy new neighbors!

The former talk show host and her wife Portia de Rossi just bought a new home in the Cotswolds region of England. While they found the digs before the election, once Donald Trump was selected as the Prez, they decided to get out of dodge for good! And, honestly, we can’t blame them — especially not when you hear who they’re now cozying up next to!

According to a source for People on Thursday, Ellen absolutely fell in love with the new digs in the English countryside! The insider dished:

“Ellen was in England house hunting at the beginning of October. She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after.”

The couple is already making the place their home. Last week, they were spotted at The Farmer’s Dog, a pub owned by TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson. The source shared:

“They hung out with [Clarkson’s partner, actress] Lisa Hogan and James Blunt, and The Corrs performed at the pub.”

The ritzy neighborhood is also home to David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley, artist Damian Hirst, and the former British Prime Minister David Cameron. Oh, and that’s not all. King Charles III‘s Highgrove House is also there! So, they landed themselves in a popular town!

According to a real estate insider in Cali, the comedian (who is known for flipping houses) and the actress sold an estate in the beachside city of Carpinteria back in August for $96 million. Whoa! That certainly helped fund this new adventure! They still own their Montecito residence but are considering selling it, too, TMZ reported. Looks like the English countryside is where they’ll be hiding out for the foreseeable future.

