Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Left The USA After Donald Trump’s Election Win! Find Out Where They Moved!

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have left the US in their rear view mirror!

In the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential win earlier this month, a few celebs have made good on their word to flee if he was elected. And among that group includes the stand-up comedian and her wife!

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ on Wednesday that the married couple have left their Montecito, California home for new digs in England! They’ve apparently settled nicely into a Cotswolds home, which is in the South Western region of the country about two hours from London.

According to the source, Ellen and Portia initially purchased the home prior to the election but were “very disillusioned” with Trump’s win. So, they decided to “to get the hell out.” And for good! Because they’re apparently debating when and how much they want to put their Montecito mansion on the market for — meaning they won’t have a home here in the United States that’s ready to return to in the future! Wow!

Nov 21, 2024 09:00am PDT

