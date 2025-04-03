Ellen Pompeo Reveals Which Celeb Immediately Donated MASSIVE Check To Children's Charity, No Questions Asked!

Ellen Pompeo has revealed the identity of a super generous celeb! And it’s a BIG star!

The Grey’s Anatomy star went on The Jennifer Hudson Show and opened up about how she and her hubby Chris Ivery do a lot of volunteer work. She explained:

“Chris and I, we do a lot of volunteering for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles here.”

The specific area they volunteer with is the NICU, the neonatal intensive care unit — and it’s an incredibly heartwarming cause. The 55-year-old said they “make music” for the little ones in the ward:

“They have an amazing program at Children’s where they make music for the babies in the NICU. For the parents who have to go to work all day and they can’t be with the kids, they record their voices singing nursery rhymes or telling them stories and they play it for the babies in the day when the parents can’t be there. The babies respond to it and it makes their outcomes more positive.”

Aww… so sweet.

Related: Taylor & Travis Kelce Spotted Again — On ANOTHER Secret Vacation!

Of course, a charity like this can’t run without funding, so Ellen went out on a limb and asked a famous face for a donation — a pop star she said she had only spent “an hour or two” filming a music video with. And that woman turned out to be a HUGE benefactor. That star?

…Taylor Swift!

The Meredith Grey portrayer, who played a small role in the star-studded Bad Blood video for Tay, told host Jennifer Hudson:

“It’s a really nice program, but they need money to run it. I asked Taylor, ‘Could you write me a big old check for Children’s?’ and she knew me all but 20 minutes and that girl wrote me the biggest check without blinking an eye.”

While Ellen didn’t reveal the amount of money Tay Tay gave the charity, we’ve seen how her graciousness never comes in small sums. The pop star is known for her generosity!

But for her to do this without ever telling anyone? Just pure goodness! Heck, we’d never have any idea she did this if Ellen weren’t singing her praises now! See the interview (below):

Of course, we all know Taylor is a HUGE Grey’s fan. So this was an awesome way for her to support her idol — and beloved kittie Meredith Grey’s namesake — as well as giving to a good cause. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]