Former Ellen Show Child Star Sophia Grace Is Expecting Her Second Baby At 21!

Sophia Grace Brownlee is expecting another child!

At just 21, the former Ellen DeGeneres Show star (who gained fame alongside her cousin Rosie McClelland way back in 2011) is gearing up to welcome her second baby! She made the announcement on Sunday via a TikTok post and then a lengthier YouTube video, in which she revealed she is “around the 20-week mark” and about to find out the gender of the baby.

The British social media star is also a mom to 18-month-old son River. She plans to make “lots of fun videos” of the pregnancy just as she did the first time around, so fans can look forward to that. See her announcement and hear more about her journey so far (below):

Exciting!

Little River is gonna be a great big bro! Just look at how big he’s already gotten:

Wishing Sophia Grace nothing but the best during this pregnancy!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Sophia Grace Brownlee/TikTok/YouTube]