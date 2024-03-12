Grownup Ellen Star Sophia Grace Celebrates Her FIRST Mother's Day With Her Baby! See The Pics!

Sophia Grace Brownlee is celebrating her first ever Mother’s Day!

The 20-year-old, who you probably know better as the little girl who stunned The Ellen Show viewers with her performance of Nicki Minaj‘s Super Bass back in 2011, is all grown up! And she’s celebrating her first ever Mother’s Day since giving birth to her little boy River.

On Sunday, the UK celebrated Mother’s Day, and Sophia Grace took a moment to share a rare glimpse into her life as a momma. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a snap of a few pink gift bags and some sweet treats with a balloon that read “Happy Mamma’s Day” on it. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

She also took the opportunity to share a super rare photo of her 1-year-old son, whom she was cradling in her arms as she smiled for the camera. She wrote in the caption of the photo:

“Grateful to be a mum “

Awwww!

How sweet!

The British influencer has certainly come a long way since her days alongside her cousin Rosie McClelland as children!

Sophia Grace even recently celebrated River’s first birthday with a silver-and-blue themed party complete with an awesome playground for the little ones. So cute!

We’re glad to see she’s doing well and looking happier than ever. Happy Mother’s Day, Sophia Grace!

[Image via Sophia Grace Brownlee/Instagram/The Ellen Show/YouTube]