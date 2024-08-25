Lea Michele Is Officially A Mom Of Two!

Lea Michele has popped!

The former Glee actress and her husband Zandy Reich announced the birth of their baby girl Emery Sol Reich in the most adorable Instagram post on Sunday! Lea opted to not reveal the little one’s face just yet, but she did share a peek at the newborn’s TINY little leg and feet! The rest of her was covered in a cute onesie and a floral-patterned blanket which Lea, Zandy, and their son Ever all gently placed a hand on to welcome in the newest addition to their family. The mom of two wrote:

“Our hearts are so full Emery Sol Reich “

See (below):

So adorbz!

Lea and Zandy married in 2019 and welcomed their son Ever in 2020.

Congrats to the cute family!

[Image via Lea Michele/Instagram]