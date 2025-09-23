Elon Musk’s Father Accused Of Sexually Abusing 5 Of His Children & Stepchildren

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Shocking revelations have surfaced about Elon Musk’s father.

Errol Musk is at the center of a bombshell investigation conducted by the New York Times, which has revealed several disturbing claims of child sexual abuse against the man. According to a mass of evidence compiled by the outlet including police and court records, personal correspondence, social worker documentation, and interviews with family members, Errol allegedly sexually abused five of his children and stepchildren over the past 32 years.

The earliest of the bombshell revelations dates back to 1993 when Errol’s then-stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, who was just 4 years old at the time, allegedly told family members that he placed her on a garbage can outside and touched her inappropriately. A decade after that, the same stepdaughter claimed she caught him in her bedroom sniffing her used undergarments. WTF.

At the time, Errol reportedly denied the accusations after relatives, including Elon, got involved and called the police. According to the outlet, Errol claimed he was cleaning Bezuidenhout’s room as the entire house was “in a terrible state.”

Following the shocking accusations, family members also accused the now-79-year-old of abusing two of his daughters AND a stepson. He has since denied the claims, telling the Times they are “nonsense” and “absurd.”

However, the alleged abuse did not end there.

If you didn’t know, Errol and his ex-wife Heide Bezuidenhout — Jana’s mother — split in 2010 after being married for 18 years. Four years later, Errol and Jana reconnected when she was in a tough spot financially, so he began supporting her. And eventually, their father-daughter relationship raised eyebrows as it shifted to one of lovers… as they became intimate and welcomed two children together…

That was already SO creepy, but it’s now exponentially sadder considering the abuse Jana allegedly suffered at his hand dating back to when she was such a small child.

The final instance of abuse reported by the New York Times involves Errol and Jana’s son, who was just 5 when he claimed Errol touched his buttocks in 2022. Heide allegedly texted a relative in 2023:

“He said, ‘Dad gropes his behind.’ He screamed, ‘No, dad.’”

That is so incredibly heartbreaking and despicable. Family members allegedly contacted authorities, but the case was dropped due to insufficient evidence. Errol told the NYT:

“There was no evidence because this is nonsense.”

He claimed “the reports are false and nonsense in the extreme.” He further alleged that relatives put “the children up to say false things” to get money out of Elon. According to the outlet, Errol claimed he was only aware of one accusation, but still provided explanations for two others.

According to family members, several relatives lean on Elon for financial support, including his former stepsister whom he paid $1,700 a month in 2023. According to the outlet, the child sexual abuse claims contribute to Elon and Errol’s estrangement.

This is truly so troubling… Our hearts are with all the alleged victims and the family overall.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

