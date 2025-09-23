Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Silence Ahead Of Late-Night Return -- With VERY Telling Message!

Jimmy Kimmel has broken his silence!

The late-night comedian has kept quiet ever since his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was pulled from ABC amid controversy for comments made about Charlie Kirk‘s death and conservative politicians’ reactions to it. Ahead of his big return to (most) of our TVs on Tuesday night, the 57-year-old took to Instagram to share a poignant message!

Related: Jimmy Kimmel’s Cousin Warns There Are MORE ‘Bombshells’ To Come

Uploading a photo with Norman Lear, he wrote:

“Missing this guy today”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

Norman was an acclaimed TV producer and writer known for All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and so much more. He passed away in December 2023. And no, this isn’t a birthday tribute. It’s something much more telling.

Norman was always outspoken in his support for… you guessed it… the First Amendment. He famously put his career on the line to stand up for constitutional rights — even going up against the FCC in a lawsuit to protect the right to freedom of speech! He had even been on President Nixon’s “enemies list”! Sound familiar?

Yeah, this post was NO coincidence. Jimmy seems to be signaling where he stands before the show!

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & ABC/Charlie Kirk/YouTube]