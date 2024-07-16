Elon Musk Goes BIG For Donald Trump! Elon Musk is trying to swing the election in Donald Trump‘s favor – in major way! Related Posts I Don’t Like Donald Trump, BUT…. The Widow Of The Firefighter Who Died At The Trump Rally Says That Donald… Donald Trump Is Going To... Donald Trump Says Surviving Assassination Attempt Was 'A Miracle': 'I'm Supposed To Be Dead' CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 15, 2024 19:15pm PDT Share This Categories Donald Trump Elon Musk PerezTV Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article