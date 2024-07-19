Gay Hookup App Grindr Was Experiencing Outages From Too Many Users... In The SAME Town As Republican National Convention! LOLz!

This is CLASSIC!

Grindr has been experiencing major outages due to increased activity… in the same city where the Republican National Convention has been going on! According to a Down Detector map, the gay hookup app has been facing a surge of outages and issues in several big cities this week. Several are no surprise, like New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago. But the shocker was Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

Milwaukee?? Why?! Ummm because all of this has been happening during the very same days conservatives flooded the area for their big political event!

Per the Down Detector website, more than 1,000 users reported an outage in the Milwaukee area on Tuesday afternoon at around 4 p.m., DailyMail.com reported. And yes, that’s shortly after the RNC began. It ran from Monday to Thursday this week.

While the site couldn’t confirm specifically where all these users were located within Milwaukee, someone from INSIDE the convention reportedly took a video of themselves scrolling on the hookup platform — and dozens of *faceless* people were listed as “0 feet away”! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Controversial gay Republican George Santos even reacted to the outages in a video posted to X (Twitter), joking:

“Grindr executives are calling the RNC convention the Grindr Super Bowl.”

He added:

“Let me tell you something: just come out of the closet boys. Come on, it’s fun. You can be gay and conservative. But look, Grindr is already outing you anyway based on the hits and guess who is in town? It’s all you conservatives.”

LOLz!

BTW, Grindr has apparently seen an uptick in users around other Republican events in the past, such as the 2016 RNC in Cleveland, Ohio. Back then, they claimed to have a 120 percent increase in online users on the opening night of the convention, and The New York Post even reported that male escorts were a hot commodity throughout the event! Wow! Wild to think these people are supporting some of the worst anti-LGBTQ+ laws ever… and then hooking up with each other right after! Jeez!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

