Saturday Night Live Cast Members HATE That Elon Musk Is Hosting -- LOOK!

Billionaire Tesla head honcho Elon Musk will host the next episode of Saturday Night Live when it returns on May 8, but not everybody is happy about that decision!

In fact, it’s those most closely connected to the show itself — as in, SNL‘s own cast members — that are leading the charge in calling out the controversial tech guru ahead of his late-night debut!

Over this past weekend, the always-hilarious Bowen Yang wasn’t trying to be so funny when he called Musk to the curb over a tweet the business exec had made about whether SNL was really live. As you can see (below), Yang had a strong reaction to Musk’s assertion that he was going to “find out” just how live the show “really is”:

(And yes, for those confused, Yang’s Instagram handle really is “@fayedunaway” — not to be confused with the actress! LOLz!)

He wasn’t the only one to throw shade towards the mogul, either. Fellow cast member Andrew Dismukes proved he knows a little bit about the show’s history in a since-deleted IG Stories criticism of Musk. According to Mediaite, this season’s newest cast member reacted this past weekend to the news by writing (below):

“ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS Cher-E Oteri.”

Love Cheri Oteri! What a reference!

And the veterans are pissed off, too!

Aidy Bryant took a very obvious shot at the wealth disparity created by billionaires like Musk, sharing one of Bernie Sanders‘ tweets to her own IG Stories in a full-on display of shade:

Bravo, Aidy!

Snaps and claps!

Musk, of course, is controversial for any number of reasons — not the least of which is is estimated $187 billion net worth, which comes as our society (thankfully) begins to re-think the outsized influence and privilege of the ultra-rich. The Tesla techie also infamously drew the wrath of those with common sense when, a year ago, he predicted the coronavirus pandemic would end in the United States by the end of April 2020. Of course, it did not, and millions more people got sick while hundreds of thousands died.

Anyway, it’ll be interesting to see if Bryant, Yang, and Dismukes have to work directly with Musk in skits during the episode. Above all else, it should make for some good, controversial, tense late-night TV!! (Plus, with Miley Cyrus as the announced musical guest, you’d figure it’ll be must-see for a lot of people!)

Will U tune in May 8 to see how Elon Musk does with the apparently-hostile SNL cast, Perezcious readers? What do U think of cast members voicing their displeasure in his hosting across social media?!

Sound off with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

