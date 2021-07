This is peak Lilith Fair!

Emily King stripped down her song Teach You and had Sara Bareilles join her for this acoustic take.

The results? Precious.

Truly precious!

Delicate. Delightful.

A pop song so sweet and tender. It will sooth your ears and your heart.

And THE HARMONIZING!!!!! Stunning!

Check it out above!

