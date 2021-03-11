Emily Ratajkowski Welcomed Her First Child! See The Beautiful First Pic & The Name HERE!

Baby makes three!

Congratulations are in order for Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple, who were married in 2018, just welcomed their first child together on Monday!

Emily announced the news on her Instagram on Thursday, sharing a gorgeous breastfeeding pic with her newborn — and the name! She wrote:

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

The model first announced her pregnancy back in October in artistic fashion, with a short film for Vogue called “Who Will You Be?” The video’s director, pal Lena Dunham, called the reveal “the opposite of a People magazine baby announcement.” It featured images from the early days of Emily’s pregnancy, including ultrasounds and shots of the momma-to-be’s naked body. She narrated a message to her (then) unborn child, saying:

“There is a quietness that comes with pregnancy, a humbling. I am listening for you.”

The 29-year-old would continue to enjoy sharing her bare (and clothed!) pregnancy belly on Instagram throughout her journey, writing that she was “getting to know [her] new body.” We got to know it a lot, too!

In comparison, Emily was more hesitant about revealing her baby’s sex. In an essay for Vogue, she wrote about gender expectations when you’re expecting, saying that she and her husband told friends that “we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.” Still, she reflected:

“I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be. As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real.”

Emily concluded the essay:

“I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control. I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

We’re sure that wonder has continued now that she’s holding her baby in her arms! Congratulations again to the new parents.

