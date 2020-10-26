Emily Ratajkowski Announces First Pregnancy With NSFW Video For Vogue!

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest celeb carrying a quarantine baby!

In a new personal essay and accompanying short film for Vogue, the 29-year-old revealed on Monday that she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child together.

In the Lena Dunham-directed video, titled “Who Will you Be?,” the momma-to-be narrates her pregnancy journey over various clips of herself — relaxing in the bath or on the sofa, getting examined at the doctor’s office, and staring at her nude body with her growing belly on display. There’s even some ultrasound imagery for a peek at the little boy or girl!

Speaking of which, at this time Ratajkowski isn’t going to reveal her child’s sex, a topic she explores in the essay, writing:

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.” The Blurred Lines model further explained the reasoning behind their decision: “Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?” She’s serious, too! In the erudite essay, she explains: “I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be. As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real.” The body changes, Emily says in the video, are all being closely watched and logged for later. Just in case. So at the end of all this she’ll have a truly amazing record of her entire pregnancy. No word yet on just how far along Em is at this time, but we’re sure she’ll be snapping plenty of her classic sexy, revealing pics — only now featuring a beautiful baby bump!

Give the reveal video a full watch (below):

Congratulations again to Emily and Sebastian on their growing family!

