Emily Ratajkowski Stuns With Intimate Nude Maternity Photoshoot -- Look!

Looking hawt, momma!

Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant with her and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard‘s first child together, but she isn’t letting that stop her from baring her bod on the ‘Gram! The 29-year-old posted a sexy maternity shoot on Tuesday where she’s seen in her birthday suit in her New York City apartment — with her huge baby bump on full display!

In the pics, the model is seen posing nude in a tub, on her bed, and standing up against the wall with the sun kissing her backside. But we guess she eventually caught a winter draft, as the last set of pics show her in black pants and a suit jacket. Naked or not, gurl looks absolutely stunning!

Ch-ch-check out the sexy shoot (below)!

