Halsey Shuts Down Offensive Speculation, Says Pregnancy Was ‘100% Planned’

Leave the pregnant lady alone, y’all!

Halsey took to her Instagram Stories Monday to shut down offensive speculation about her exciting pregnancy. After announcing in January that she and boyfriend Alev Aydin are expecting, the singer has faced rumors she’d like to debunk once and for all. The star, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, shared:

“Why is it okay to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even it were another way.”

WOW. So not cool that people have been commenting on how this special baby came to be! The Without Me vocalist is spot on — nobody has a right to judge a mother’s decision, whether a baby is planned or not. This is just as bad as calling someone pregnant when they’re not, which the musician is no stranger to either. In 2019, pregnancy rumors sparked after the New Jersey born pop star tweeted:

“I have The Biggest Secret (unrelated to the album) and when u guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode into actual pieces.”

Taking the reaction with a dose of humor, the songwriter responded:

“People think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual”

With some confusion still lingering, the 26-year-old added:

“Jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! however STILL not pregnant!”

And in perhaps the best “gender reveal” tweet we’ve ever seen, she officially squashed the speculation with:

“Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes. Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes.”

LOLz. Knowing how badly she has wanted to be a momma, especially following her devastating miscarriage in 2015, we can’t imagine how difficult it must be to face constant criticism over body image and how/when to start a family of her own. To make matters more certain, the performer recently revealed she was planning to tour while pregnant had COVID-19 not shut down life as we knew it. So clearly, she’s been committed to having this “bb” for a while now, and even if Halsey hadn’t been — so what? Her body, her rules!

