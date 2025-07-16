Got A Tip?

Eminem’s grandson is channeling one of his most iconic looks!

On Monday, Hailie Jade Mathers celebrated 4 months since welcoming her son, Elliot Marshall McClintock, into the world. She posted a picture of the little one on her Instagram Story, and you’ll never guess what he is dressed up as! The little guy is in a miniature version of the rapper’s look from the Without Me music video! Aw!

You most likely know which outfit we’re talking about. It’s the ‘fit in which Eminem is decked out in a replica of Robin’s superhero costume. However, in this case, he was “Rap Boy” for the 2002 video. Refresh your memory and watch the clip (below):

And Elliot wore a similar suit! Check out the cute photo (below):

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Dresses 4-Month-Old Son In One Of The Rapper's Iconic Looks!
(c) Hailie Jade Mathers/Instagram

AWW!!!

We bet this brought a smile to his grandfather’s face! But FYI, Eminem actually began selling the onesie on his website before Father’s Day in June. So, Hailie most likely got the outfit from him! LOLz! It’s so cute!

What are your reactions to the adorable pic, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Hailie Jade Mathers/Instagram & Eminem/YouTube]

Jul 16, 2025 16:40pm PDT

