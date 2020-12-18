Eminem Uses New Song To Apologize To Rihanna Over Old Leaked Chris Brown Lyric!

Eminem is a busy man lately — but he’s also getting his affairs in order, too, which is nice to see.

On Friday morning, the Detroit native released a surprised new album, Music To Be Murdered By — Side B. It’s got fans talking and reacting, to say the least, but in addition to a lot of good new music it also squashes one (serious) old beef!

One song in particular is getting quite a bit of attention: his lyrically impressive Zeus, done in collaboration with fellow rapper White Gold. And at the end of the first verse, in particular, he offers up an apology to Rihanna over his infamous leaked Chris Brown lyric that came out late last year!

As rap fans may recall, a leaked track came out in November 2019 in which Em rapped the line, “Of course I side with Chris Brown, I’d beat a bitch down too.”

At the time, his spokesperson released a statement to XXL explaining the leak was “over 10 years old,” and since that time the Stan rapper had actually scrapped the line and re-written it with something completely different. Eminem himself, born Marshall Mathers, went on to say that he and the Barbadian singer had a “great” relationship. Hmmm…

Well flash forward back to today, on Zeus, where Em is taking ownership of the whole thing and delivering a full apology. Here are the lyrics in question (below):

“But me, long as I re-promise to be honest

And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna

For that song that leaked, I’m sorry Ri

It wasn’t meant to cause you grief

Regardless, it was wrong of me”

Wow! Impressive!

It’s definitely late in coming, but at least it turns out he waited things out to deliver a good one — in a place a lot of people are going to hear it!

BTW, that wasn’t the only notable part of Zeus. Earlier in the verse, the 8-Mile alum also takes shots at Tekashi 6ix9ine and Machine Gun Kelly with the lines (below):

“She says I am trash but she listens to Tekashi

Bitch, you lost me

Fair weather, wishy-washy

She thinks Machine washed me

Swear to god, man, her favorite rapper wish he’d crossed me”

Oh boy…

You can hear the full thing (below), from Em’s brand new album Music To Be Murdered By — Side B:

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Eminem’s surprise new music is now streaming across all services, so there are plenty of ways to go hear it… let us know your reactions down in the comments (below)!

