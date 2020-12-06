Even Eminem Loves Pete Davidson's Stan Parody! And More SNL Highlights!

OK, Pete Davidson as Eminem in a parody of Stan? Except it’s a holiday song about writing a letter to Santa? That’s obviously a slam dunk SNL sketch.

But add in Bowen Yang as an absolutely perfect Elton John to come in and sing the hook? Instant classic.

Even Marshall Mathers himself gave the sketch his stamp of approval with a surprise cameo! Definitely the highlight of the night.

Ch-ch-check out Stu and other sketches from the latest episode (below)!

BTW, you can tell Em really loved how the parody turned out bc he even tweeted it out!

Kate McKinnon brings back her Rudy Giuliani impression — and yes, Cecily Strong plays that lady everyone thought was drunk!

Host Jason Bateman talks about being attacked by a monkey:

Musical guest Morgan Wallen mocks his own scandal that got him kicked off of SNL a couple months ago:

Bowen and Cecily slay again:

Weekend Update:

