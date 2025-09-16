Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Got Down & DIRTY With Chris Brown Onstage! See What She Said After!!

Going to a Chris Brown concert in the year of our lord 2025 is a choice. Enthusiastically getting a lapdance from him? And then celebrating it afterwards? That’s a whole life path…

But that’s exactly what Kayla Nicole did over the weekend! The sports journalist went to Brown’s two-night stand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and during one of his performances of Take You Down, she was chosen as his *ahem* dance partner…

Kayla Nicole gets lap dance from Chris Brown during his performance of “Take You Down” at SoFi Stadium.pic.twitter.com/BKaOAWWgeK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2025

Man, she really got into that! We guess Chris Brown’s horrific history with domestic violence doesn’t bother her? Not according to her gushing IG post about it!

Photos: Taylor Swift & Travis Enjoy Loved-Up Date Night For Patrick Mahomes’ Birthday!

Travis Kelce‘s ex posted her own video of the moment, writing a mini-essay about her motivations for getting steamy with the convicted abuser:

“Well, that was fun. Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya.”

See her full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Nicole (@iamkaylanicole)

Plenty of her commenters were thrilled for her. But not everyone on the internet! Many didn’t find it was anything to cheer on, like these comments:

“Why is she posting like she just won the international maths olympiad??? ” “she’s trying to romanticize it as if it’s some deep layered moment when in reality you chose to celebrate a man with a history of abuse” “‘did it for my brown girls’ girl I dont wanna be attached to him ” “For the brown girls? The ones that CB abuses?” “i mean she clearly didn’t do it for rihanna. or karrueche. or the multiple other women who came forward and said he drugged them and intimidated them with threats and guns into submission. or frank ocean. or usher and teyana taylor. acting as if this was inspiring is pathetic.” “Women still crushing on him after what he did to Rihanna?” “Travis Kelce dodged a bullet”

What do YOU think about Kayla Nicole’s onstage antics with Chris Brown??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kayla Nicole/Instagram.]