Eminem Secretly Dating Someone He's Worked With For Years: REPORT

Eminem is no longer single!

According to TMZ on Thursday, the 53-year-old rapper is secretly dating a new woman whom he has known for a very long time. She apparently has worked with him for years! Whoa! Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that Eminem struck up a romance with Katrina Malota, a stylist and makeup artist based in Michigan.

Related: TikToker Kat Stickler Weighs In On John Mayer Romance Rumors!

She reportedly handled the Lose Yourself artist’s hair and grooming for music videos and photo shoots over the years. According to the beauty expert’s website, she even helped out Eminem when he briefly married his ex-wife, Kim Scott, again in 2006! Wow! They have been in each other’s lives for a while! It is unknown when Eminem and Katrina’s relationship turned romantic, though. Aside from Eminem, her website noted she also worked with Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, and 50 Cent. She has a salon in Birmingham, Michigan, too.

Neither Eminem nor Katrina has addressed the romance rumors. However, the record producer tends to keep his relationships out of the public eye, so we’ll see if he responds to the new report! What are your reactions? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Katrina Malota/Facebook, WENN/Avalon]