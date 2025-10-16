TikToker Kat Stickler Weighs In On John Mayer Romance Rumors!

Kat Stickler is addressing the rumors about her love life!

In case you missed it, the 30-year-old influencer is reportedly dating John Mayer. OMG, has anyone checked on Scheana Shay? Sorry, we had to! Ha! Anyway, an insider told Us Weekly on Monday that the pair crossed paths online, and “John sought her out and pursued her” following her recent split with a mystery man, whom she was seeing “for a few months.”

Things are “still very new” between them, and they have only gone out together a few times. John and Kat were spotted on back-to-back dates last weekend at a private members’ club and Fly Fish in New York City, sparking romance rumors. Don’t plan to get too invested in this couple for the long haul, though. The source said the social media personality “doesn’t think this will be a serious relationship,” and she is simply “having fun.”

Kat is now weighing in on her relationship status in the most Kat Stickler way… with humor, of course. A day after the news broke, she took to TikTok to post a video of her friend asking if she was “single” at this time. Kat confirmed she was, joking that her new bob haircut was a clear sign she is no longer with anyone:

“I cut all of my hair off out of the blue one day. You think I just did that for no reason? This was a cry for help. This was a telltale sign of a relationship gone bad.”

Hmm. If you ask us, the video is for the confused fans who flooded the comments section asking about what happened to the mystery guy she was dating after hearing about her dates with John. Kat made it clear — she is single. And based on the relationship news this week, she is already mingling. LOLz! It is unknown exactly when the TikToker broke up with her boyfriend, but she chopped off her hair earlier this month.

Nothing like chopping off the dead weight after a breakup! Kat went on to address the headlines about her “personal life” in a follow-up video on Wednesday, saying:

“Have you ever woken up one morning to, like, a million notifications about your personal life, and people saying things about you, and you’re like, wait, why are they saying all this stuff? What’s happening?”

She was hanging out with John Mayer in public. She seriously can’t be shocked that everyone is talking about it. Kat continued:

“Personally, I have not, but I mean, that sounds horrible. Especially, like, oh, if you have anxiety. Oh boy, which I do. That would suck so bad. Could never be me. I don’t know how people do it, to be honest. Yikes. But anyways, I’m on my way to get a Brazilian because I just haven’t felt enough lately, and I wanted to feel pain. So wish me luck.”

OK, but she did not exactly shut down the rumors! Just saying! Watch the clip (below):

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kat Stickler/TikTok, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]