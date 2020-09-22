Is Emma Stone MARRIED?! See Why She’s Sparking Pregnancy AND Secret Wedding Rumors!

Did Emma Stone tie the knot in quarantine?! AND get pregnant?!

The La La Land star was spotted enjoying a stroll around El Lay with fiancé Dave McCary back on September 11, and people have just taken notice of the actress’ appearance! The couple was dressed casually for their outing, with Emma in a long-sleeved white shirt and loose-fitting overalls, a white A24 baseball hat, and sandals, while Dave wore a white graphic tee and black pants.

But they both rocked matching gold bands on their ring fingers! See the photos HERE!

As you’ll recall, their engagement was announced via the Saturday Night Live segment director’s Instagram account in December with a sweet selfie (above), highlighting the pearl and diamond halo ring. It’s been rumored the pair had to postpone wedding plans due to COVID, so it’s not totally far-fetched that they decided to secretly tie the knot at some point in the last few months.

In addition to marriage rumors though, fans have also begun chatting online about the possibility of Stone being preggers! Plenty of celebs have been busy over the past few months, either giving birth or announcing their pregnancies, but we can’t say for certain if she is expecting. After all, Jennifer Garner was rocking a similar one-piece recently when commenters thought they spotted a baby bump. Followers have already commented their congratulations on the potential marriage and family news, taking to her fiancé’s last IG post… We’re still not so sure! Of course, this isn’t the first time wedding rumors have started this year! Back in May, the Easy A actress made an appearance on Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine YouTube, where she was seen rocking a ring on her left finger. During the chat, where the ladies discussed managing anxiety during the quarantine, they were joined by Dr. Harold Koplewicz of the Child Mind Institute. He asked the 31-year-old to share her thoughts on marrying an “anxious man,” adding: “If you marry an anxious man, you’re going to have to know me the rest of my life.” To which, she refused to take the bait, instead replying with: “Thankfully I didn’t do that.” Eek!

Well, if congratulations are in order now… congrats!! Can’t wait to get some official confirmation!

[Image via Dave McCary/Instagram.]