Jennifer Garner Expertly Shuts Down Fan’s Pregnancy Question

There’s no bun in this oven!

Jennifer Garner is recently single after her split from John Miller, and even though she was recently spotted out with Bradley Cooper, shose close proximity would clearly make anyone pregnant, she’s DEFINITELY not expecting a baby!

On Thursday, the 13 Going On 30 actress introduced her Instagram followers to some cows on the Once Upon A Farm property in Oklahoma, while rocking a very cute pair of denim overalls with a striped tee underneath and red rain boots. But instead of paying attention to Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple, one commenter asked:

“Are you pregnant?”

So rude! There weren’t even rumors going around, this was clearly about her appearance in those overalls — and that’s just how Jen took it.

But instead of lashing out, the seasoned star had the perfect response! She wrote:

“I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not — and never will be — pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story.”

LOLz!!

What do you suppose she means by “never will be”? She seems pretty certain — either she’s committed or she knows something about her body we don’t…

Here’s the vid in question, btw:

As you’re likely aware, Jen has been hunkered down during the pandemic with 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old Sam, all of whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck.

Though it’s been a while since Bennifer II came to an end, Miz Garner is still willing to assist in the heartbreak department. One follower on the ‘gram previously opened up about their experience with “emotional abuse” at the hands of their husband, writing:

“I wish I had your happiness and feeling of security. And I don’t say that resentfully because you present yourself as a good and kind person. Your actions show you to be good and kind. It’s that I have finally gotten the courage to tell my husband to leave after years of emotional abuse and I feel like I will never find happiness or security. I find a sense of balm from seeing yours but it’s also mixed with a winsome feeling because I don’t think I’ll ever be there. He is so vindictive and powerful and I have nothing and no one. Why am I saying this to a stranger? I really don’t know.”

The momma of three seemingly drew on her own experience splitting from Affleck, crafting a thoughtful reply to the commenter:

“Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry. Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind with prayer/meditation/ exercise/ art. Laughter will come and really — it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love.”

Such sweet advice! And definitely NOT preggers!!

Man, we are really loving Jennifer Garner’s presence on social media! It’s hard to be real AND positive these days, and she is definitely both!

